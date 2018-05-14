

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former CFL star is being praised for his intervention in a potentially dangerous situation at a Florida highschool. Plus, residents of B.C.'s southern interior are bracing for more flooding.

1. CFLer intervenes: A former CFL football player has been credited with disarming an upset woman who allegedly brought a gun to a Florida high school as a brawl broke out inside the gymnasium.

2. B.C. braces for flooding: Residents in B.C.'s southern interior are bracing for more flooding, with officials saying rising temperatures will accelerate the melting of high elevation snowpacks.

3. Break-in linked to debate? The co-owner of an Edmonton comic book store believes her shop was targeted by vandals after the store refused to stock a title by an author critical of what he calls “forced diversity” in comics.

4. Missing woman: Police and volunteers are spreading out across Toronto in an effort to find a PhD student who has been missing since Thursday.

5. Greatest gift: A Toronto mother – who donated one of her kidneys to her six-year-old son -- says she received the greatest gift for Mother's Day, after her son was discharged from the hospital.