

CTVNews.ca Staff





Specialists are warning Canadians born between 1945 and 1975 to get tested for Hepatitis C, as they may be unaware they're living with the disease. Plus ahead of the G7 summit in Quebec, environmental groups are calling for action on Canada's recycling front.

1. Testing urged: Liver specialists are urging Canadians born between 1945 and 1975 to get tested for Hepatitis C, saying roughly 250,000 people are unaware they are living with the disease.

2. Recycling: If Canada wants to be a leader in getting the rest of the world to kick its plastics habit dozens of environmental groups say it needs to aim to increase its plastic recycling rate to 85 per cent of single use items by 2025.

3. Trade standoff: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is "insulting" that U.S. President Donald Trump says Canada's steel industry poses a national security risk to the United States.

4. Fowl trouble: Car owners in Surrey, B.C. are complaining of feral peacocks attacking their vehicles, causing thousands of dollars worth of damages.

5. Helping those in need: Nine-year-old Marigold Mioc spends most of her time giving speeches to empower other young girls and raising money for refugees, but her ultimate goal is to be the youngest Canadian prime minister.