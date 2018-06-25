

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal public safety minister is offering some hope for those who carry criminal records for marijuana possession. Plus, five B.C. families will be coming home from Japan – after being stuck in an adoption limbo.

Plus for "Money Monday," a look at the pitfalls of owning a cottage with family and friends.

1. Pot pardons? Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the federal government will be looking at the possibility of pardons for people who carry criminal records for marijuana possession after the new law comes into force.

2. Dog attack: A mother in Quebec is speaking out after she says her two-year-old son was attacked by a dog that she believes is a pit bull or pit bull mix.

3. Families get help: Five B.C. families that have been stranded in Japan looking to adopt children say the federal government is letting them bring their children back to Canada, after spending months in limbo.

4. Pickton transferred: Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton has been transferred to a prison in Quebec, but family members of victims say they're upset they weren't notified sooner.

5. GoPro award: An eight-year-old BMX athlete from B.C. has won an award from camera company GoPro for a video he made of himself riding a bike.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": When heirs or groups of families and friends turn to co-ownership in order to afford a cottage, experts say it's best for them to have a legal agreement in place to ensure everyone knows how things will work -- and avoid a major fallout with loved ones.