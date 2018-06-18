

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new report is highlighting the levels of child poverty in every federal riding across the country. Also, in case you missed it, CTV News has learned exclusive details about a malfunction onboard Can Force One.

1. Aircraft issues: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's flight to India in February was delayed due to a malfunctioning engine light, raising more questions about the government's aging executive aircraft – Can Force One.

2. Japan quake: Three people have died and hundreds injured after an earthquake struck metropolitan Osaka Monday morning.

3. Marijuana deadline: Parliamentary Secretary to the Justice Minister, Bill Blair, says if marijuana legalization passes by the end of the week, the government will aim to have it legal by September.

4. Child poverty: A new report by an anti-poverty advocacy group is highlighting child poverty in all 338 federal ridings in a bid to encourage the government to approve a poverty-reduction strategy. In Finance Minister Bill Morneau's downtown Toronto riding, four out of 10 children live in poverty.

5. Crystals appearing: Hawaii residents are reporting sightings of uncovering green "gemstones" around the site of Kilauea volcano, but researchers say it's nothing to be surprised about.