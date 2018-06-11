

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer sat down for a one-on-one interview with CTV News, discussing everything from trade spats to Saturday Night Live mockery.

1. Trump fallout: U.S. President Donald Trump is ramping up his criticism Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite arriving in Singapore and preparing for discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

2. Spicer speaks out: Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is speaking out on everything from Trump’s trade spat with Canada, the inauguration crowd size debacle, and what it felt like to be lampooned by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live.

3. Musical babies: A new device from researchers from the University of Calgary is helping babies in-utero turn their kicks and movements into music.

4. Dog bite: A witness is disputing a police account surrounding a case of a police dog biting a six-year-old girl – while the animal was tracking a home invasion suspect. Amanda Pritchard says despite police saying the dog let the girl go right away, the dog shook the child like horror story dog Cujo.

5. Proud graduation: A mother and daughter say they became closer after working through the same university program. Suzanne and Mackenzie Gahagan are set to graduate from a master’s degree in legal studies this upcoming Wednesday.