

CTVNews.ca Staff





Thai officials say a second rescue attempt is underway for the boys trapped in a cave is currently underway, after four were rescued Sunday. Plus, a new survey shows support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tariff trade tactics.

1. Support for trade tactics: A new survey by Nanos Research suggests that most Canadians support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's stance in trade negotiations with the United States.

2. Rescue mission underway: After rescuing five of the boys trapped in a Thai cave, authorities say the dive team is working on a second run to rescue more.

3. Missing toddler: The search continues for a toddler who went missing near a river in western Alberta on Friday.

4. Racist incident: A comedian and actor said a racist incident he saw on the streets of Toronto on Saturday was not representative of the Canada he wants to live in.

5. Corgi overload: A day celebrating Queen Elizabeth's favourite breed of dog was a resounding success at a "Corgi Beach Day and Race" in Vancouver on Sunday.