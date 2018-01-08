

CTVNews.ca Staff





The husband of the Canadian diplomat to Myanmar was on a private trip when he posted a controversial tweet, Global Affairs Canada says. Plus Canadian content took home some major awards from the Golden Globes Sunday night.

Plus for "Money Monday," Credit card companies are expected to roll out increasingly tempting cash back and rewards offers in 2018, as they compete for slots in Canadian wallets.

1. N.S. fire: Four children including at least one infant died early Sunday in a house fire near Yarmouth, N.S., sources say.

2. Myanmar tweet: Global Affairs has confirmed that Canada's ambassador to Myanmar was on a "private holiday" in the country with her diplomat husband, after criticism emerged over a controversial New Year's tweet.

3. Inquiry broadens scope: The Missing and Murdered Women's Inquiry is collecting a growing archive of paintings, letters, poems and songs to accompany the testimony of those who have testified.

4. Bail hearing: Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle is to appear in an Ottawa court today for a bail hearing.

5. Golden Globes: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and Oprah Winfrey were the big winners at the 75th Golden Globes on Sunday night. The award show also featured some rewarding moments for Canadian content.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": With debt levels soaring in the face of rising interest rates, one expert says it’s more important than ever to get the most out of these offers when you pay with plastic.