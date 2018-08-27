

Two people and the gunman are dead after a mass shooting in Florida, the Fredericton shooting suspect is due in court, and there is new research on the benefits of taking a daily Aspirin.

1. Florida shooting: A gunman opened fire Sunday at a video game tournament in Florida, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.

2. Fredericton suspect: The man accused of murdering two Fredericton police officers and two civilians on Aug. 10 is expected to make a court appearance Monday.

3. Canadian’s body found: The body of a Manitoba man who went missing in the Bavarian Alps has been found following what appears to be a 60-metre fall.

4. Making history: Brooke Henderson won the CP Women's Open on Sunday, becoming the first Canadian to win the national title in 45 years.

5. Aspirin benefits: Taking a daily Aspirin cuts the chances of another heart attack or stroke in people who’ve already had one, but the risks don't outweigh the benefits for others, new research finds.

Selling your home? You can save big bucks by skipping professional “stagers” and beautifying the house yourself, experts say.