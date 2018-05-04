

CTVNews.ca Staff





Officials are raising concern about the low number of homes being fully restored in Fort McMurray two years after a wildfire tore through the community.

1. Lawsuit details: At a press conference Thursday, two families recounted the suffering their loved ones allegedly endured in long-term care homes operated by two industry giants, Extendicare and Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation, which have both been targeted by a pair of landmark class-action lawsuits.

2. Fort Mac housing: Two years after wildfires in Fort McMurray destroyed more than 2,500 homes, officials say the majority still have not been fully restored.

3. MP removed: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has removed Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir from caucus after an unsuccessful attempt at mediation following an investigation into harassment allegations.

4. Reporting challenges: Reporters are facing more obstacles and difficulties reporting in Canada, after the UN's World Press Freedom Day revealed Canada placed 18th out of 180 countries on press freedom.

5. Hidden newspaper: An Ottawa woman has uncovered a 118-year-old snapshot of Canada’s past, in the form of a newspaper hidden behind an old mirror.

And one more thing… "Tully," new dramedy from Oscar nominated director Jason Reitman, presents an often-used stereotype, the stressed out mom, then takes the story to some unexpected places, writes CTV News contributor Richard Crouse.