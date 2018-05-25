

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have released images they say are of two suspects thought to be responsible for setting a bomb off in a restaurant in a city just west of Toronto Thursday night, that injured 15 people.

Plus, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives you the scoop on "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and other films hitting theatres this weekend.

1. Restaurant explosion: Police say two suspects set off a bomb in a Mississauga restaurant, injuring at least 15 people.

2. Asylum seeker help: The city of Toronto is calling for federal government aid and funding to help with a refugee influx that has filled the city's shelters.

3. Flying out: Canadian Forces have helped fly more than 1,000 people to safety from powerful wildfires in northern Manitoba. Officials say it's unclear when residents will be allowed to return home.

4. Not appropriate? A three-year-old girl won’t be allowed to wear a sundress she loves to pre-school anymore after staff deemed the straps on the outfit inappropriate, a Winnipeg family says.

5. Veterans honoured: A Canadian MP who was killed during the First World War will be honoured on Parliament Hill, 100 years after he died.

And one more thing... "Solo: A Star Wars Story" has some nice moments but relies on adrenaline when it should trust its characters, writes Richard Crouse.