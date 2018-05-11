

Plus, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse lays out the films hitting theatre screens this weekend.

1. Security breach? A pair of amateur sleuths say a Google Street View camera photographed people and vehicles around the headquarters of the Canadian Security Intelligence Services, a move that could've identified employees.

2. Cop slams system: Lethbridge's police chief says that charges could be laid against a B.C. woman who shouted racist vitriol at a group of men, but admits that Canada's judicial system is already broken.

3. Minister unimpressed: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is calling out former prime minister Stephen Harper, saying it was out of line for Harper signing a full-page advertisement in the New York Times hailing U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership on Iran.

4. Saving the monarchy? A British writer says Meghan Markle – and her wedding to Prince Harry -- could be the tonic to save the monarchy and win over support for the ancient institution.

5. Soggy reunion: A New Brunswick man has been reunited with some family heirlooms after they were swept from his flooded home and ended up in a neighbour’s yard.

And one more thing… "Life of the Party" isn't a particularly good movie, but Melissa McCarthy manages to infuse some heart into the story.