

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Marijuana legalization: The Liberal government’s cannabis bill is one small step closer to becoming law after it passed a critical Senate vote.

2. Trade war worries: The markets plunged Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs against China, sparking fears of an all-out trade war between two of the world’s biggest economic superpowers. In response, China has already boosted tariffs on U.S. pork, aluminum pipe and other goods.

3. Fresh water access: Nearly half of the world’s population faces water scarcity, according to the United Nations. Among those communities are dozens of First Nations in Canada grappling with 81 long-term drinking water advisories.

4. Brazen driving: Police in Nova Scotia said they clocked a driver hurtling through a school zone at 192 km/h – nearly four times the posted speed limit. A 20-year-old driver has been charged.

5. Lost and found: In January, a pro golfer said she lost her clubs on an American Airlines flight, and the company was unable to locate them. Weeks later, the clubs were found for sale in a used sporting goods store.

Looking for a weekend movie? Film expert Richard Crouse gave a glowing 4 ½ star review to Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” which he described as “effortlessly cinematic and inventive.”