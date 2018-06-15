

Medical experts are criticizing Canada's approach to hepatitis B vaccination, saying the country should vaccinate babies from birth.

1. Senseless shooting: Two children are recovering in hospital after a shooting at a playground in Scarborough, Ont. on Thursday.

2. Hep B: Canada's current disjointed approach to vaccinating children against hepatitis B makes no sense, says one hepatitis expert who would like to see all babies vaccinated against the virus at birth.

3. PTSD strategy: Canada is set to have its first federal plan to address post-traumatic stress disorder – after a private member's bill passed the Senate.

4. Law school decision: Lawyers, religious groups and private universities are keeping a close eye on a landmark decision from the Supreme Court of Canada involving a proposed Christian law school in B.C.

5. Rising population: Canada's population has passed the 37 million mark, a milestone largely driven by international migration.

And one more thing… The Parrs may be 'supers' but they are a family with all the problems that go along with that. When "Incredibles 2" focuses on family it works best.