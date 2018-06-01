

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government is vowing to investigate after a CTV News report revealed travellers from certain countries were targeted by Canadian border officials.

Plus, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives you the lowdown on the films to check out in theatres this weekend.

1. CBSA data: The federal public safety minister says he'll investigate after a CTV News report revealed that travellers from the Middle East and countries with mostly black populations are more likely to face additional searches.

2. NAFTA dispute: The negotiations surrounding NAFTA have taken another turn, with U.S. President Donald Trump targeting Canada and Mexico with tariffs.

3. Tariff dispute: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hitting back against tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, calling it "punitive" and "totally unacceptable."

4. Goods hit: In response to new American tariffs, Canada is putting a special tax on quiche, mayo, toilet paper and dozens of other U.S products.

5. Downward dog: An Ottawa-area yoga studio has introduced puppies to a yoga class in a bid to combine the soothing effects of pet therapy to exercise.

And one more thing... Uncluttered and edited with laser like attention to detail, “First Reformed” is a thought-provoking movie that bears repeated viewing, writes Richard Crouse.