

CTVNews.ca Staff





Speaking at length for the first time since an 18-year old allegation of "groping" a female reporter recently resurfaced, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he remains confident he did not act in a way that was "untoward."

Plus, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives you the scoop on what films you need to check out in theatres this weekend.

1. Groping allegation: Speaking at length for the first time since an 18-year old allegation of "groping" a female reporter recently resurfaced, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he remains confident he did not act in a way that was "untoward."

2. Death toll worsens: The death toll from the heat wave gripping central and eastern Canada has worsened, with 33 people now dead in Quebec.

3. Lac-Megantic anniversary: Today marks the fifth anniversary of the Lac-Megantic disaster, with a commemorative church service taking place to honour the victims.

4. Recordings preserved: A university student who digitized 80-year-old wax cylinder recordings between a Canadian physician and Indigenous elders is showcasing them at a London, Ont. museum.

5. Film inspiration: A small southern Ontario town that rallied together to throw an elaborate Christmas parade in October for a dying seven-year-old is having its story told in a new Indian film.

And one more thing... 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' is marred by excess. Too many characters, too many story shards—a rescue mission, two sets of baddies chasing down the quantum technology, a romantic subplot, a family film angle -- too much exposition and too much quantum theory.