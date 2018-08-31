

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alberta's premier says the province is leaving the federal government's national climate plan as a result of the latest setback to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

1. Climate plan departure: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta is leaving the federal government's national climate plan after a federal court issued a latest setback for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

2. Pipeline setback: A court has overturned Ottawa's approval of the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, halting construction on the project and sending the government back to the review phase.

3. Users detoxing: A unique approach to fighting the opioid crisis is taking root in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood. Advocates are helping people with addictions by using cannabis.

4. NAFTA deadline: Today is U.S. President Donald Trump’s deadline for Canada and the U.S. to come to a deal regarding NAFTA, with officials claiming they’re confident of doing so.

5. Rooftop travel: A 42-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly drove on a busy highway with another man clinging to the hood of his car.