1. Audio released: An Ontario man suffering from an incurable neurological disease has provided CTV News with audio recordings that he says are proof that hospital staff offered him medically assisted death, despite his repeated requests to live at home.

2. Tourist shot: Alberta RCMP are investigating a possible road rage incident after a German tourist was shot in the head while driving down a rural highway.

3. Sears backlash: New documents released from the ongoing legal case against Sears Canada reveal that the remaining members of the board have earned more than $627,000, and incurred $629,000 in legal and financial adviser fees so far this year.

4. Woman found: A 48-year-old Inuk woman who went missing after Montreal police left her with a bus ticket and a catheter has been found.

5. Bear on the loose: B.C. conservation officers are working to trap a black bear after a 95-year-old Vancouver Island woman shooed it out of her kitchen twice in a day.