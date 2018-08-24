

CTVNews.ca Staff





Maxime Bernier ditches the Conservatives to start his own party, Justin Bieber may have just bought a mansion not far from his hometown, and test your current affairs knowledge with our Friday news quiz.

1. News you can use: Have you been closely following the news this week? If so, put your know-how to the test with our Friday news quiz.

2. Mad Max hits the road: Longtime Conservative MP Maxime Bernier has abandoned his party with plans to start one of his own. Bernier, who came second to Andrew Scheer in the party’s neck-and-neck leadership race, has grabbed attention over the past few weeks for a series of tweets that criticized the federal government’s diversity mandate.

3. Catholic sex abuse: An Irish man is speaking out in new detail about childhood sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of a Catholic priest – a priest who later spent three decades in Canada.

4. Ice cold foal: Scientists in Russia have found a perfectly preserved carcass of a foal in permafrost. Estimated to be between 30,000 and 40,000 years old, the fossil still had its skin, hair, hooves and tail intact.

5. Newsflash, Beliebers: Justin Bieber has reportedly purchased a sprawling lakeside mansion about an hour from his hometown of Stratford, Ont. TMZ reports that the property, tucked on sleepy Puslinch Lake, was bought for $5 million.