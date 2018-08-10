

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new drug detection device set to be approved by the federal government for roadside use draws concerns about accuracy, a devastating airstrike kills dozens in Yemen, and Colten Boushie’s family opens a new legal fight.

1. Testing for pot: The federal government is preparing to approve a roadside saliva test to help officers determine whether a driver is high behind the wheel. But the device has some notable drawbacks – including difficulties in cold weather and a history of inaccurate results.

2. Dozens dead in Yemen: At least 50 people were killed in Yemen on Thursday when a packed bus was hit by an airstrike fired by the Saudi-led coalition. Among those killed were 29 children under the age of 15. Another 77 people were wounded.

3. Legal fight continues: The family of a young Indigenous man who was shot and killed on a Saskatchewan farm has filed lawsuits against the farmer acquitted in his death and the RCMP officers who investigated the case. Colten Boushie's family is seeking a combined total of nearly $2 million in the cases.

4. A chilling encounter: A B.C. mom says she fended off an unusual woman who barged into her home Wednesday and asked to see her baby. When the mother told the intruder to leave, she says the stranger pulled out a butcher knife.

5. Morneau on Saudi Arabia: Canada is not considering economic retaliation against Saudi Arabia after the Middle East kingdom froze all future trade and investment deals, according to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

And one more thing…

The scoop on a DQ mystery: A Dairy Queen in Calgary offered 52 free Blizzard treats to anyone who could figure out what was causing a strange stench in the store. The mystery was solved by ATCO, but the gas company declined the congratulatory desserts in lieu of a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network.