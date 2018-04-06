

CTVNews.ca Staff





Researchers in Ontario are unveiling an innovative way to detect harmful bacteria through the use of a patch. Plus if you're holding out hope for an invitation to the royal wedding, CTVNews.ca takes a look at who really has a good chance of being on the guest list.

And CTV News contributor Richard Crouse guides you through the top films opening this weekend.

1. New patch: Researchers in Ontario have developed an innovative way to detect harmful bacteria, such as E. coli, on the spot without having to open a food’s packaging and test it in a lab.

2. Migrants crossing: Quebec officials say they are bracing for a wave of asylum seekers after 600 people crossed over into the province from the U.S. last weekend.

3. Facebook investigation: The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it will be joining forces with its counterpart in British Columbia to investigate Facebook and AggregateIQ.

4. Crop backlog: As Canadian farmers prepare for their 2018 harvests, many are still trying to offload last year's crops from rail cars. About 28,000 carloads of grain -- equivalent to $500 million -- are waiting to be transported via rail.

5. Royal wedding: The guest list for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding has yet to be released, but speculation is building about who has been invited to attend the royal affair.

And one more thing… "Blockers" is a sex comedy but for a new generation, says film critic Richard Crouse.