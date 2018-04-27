

CTVNews.ca Staff





North and South Korea say they're aiming to declare peace and bring a formal end to the Korean War. Plus, a new study is highlighting how a short treatment works at combating hard-to-treat depression.

And CTV News contributor Richard Crouse recommends the films you should check out at the theatre this weekend.

1. End to war: North and South Korea are committing to bringing a formal end to the Korean War this year – after a historic summit between the two countries in South Korea.

2. Gender on the agenda: Philanthropist Belinda Gates is commending Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for being the first world leader to use the G7 presidency to promote gender equality as a priority.

3. Skipping for NAFTA: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is skipping a NATO meeting in Brussels to stay in Washington as NAFTA talks intensify.

4. Reducing depression: A new study says that a three-minute treatment involving magnetic stimulation of the brain works just as well as the standard form of therapy for people with hard-to-treat depression.

5. Art to tattoos: A growing number of parents are getting tattoos of their children's artwork as a way to honour their children.

And one more thing… In 'Avengers: Infinity War,' dazzling action scenes are the main event. But, as film critic Richard Crouse writes, the story is elevated by higher-than-ever stakes.