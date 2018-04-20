

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new poll is highlighting concerns voters have with the Liberal Party, as members gather in Halifax for their policy convention. Plus, it’s marijuana activists’ last 4/20 day before the drug is legalized.

And CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives you the lowdown on the films you should check out at theatres this weekend.

1. Voters want more: A new poll has found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has regained some ground in public opinion, but voters him and the party to deliver on its promises – a topic on the mind of Liberal Party members holding their policy convention in Halifax.

2. 4/20 milestone: Marijuana activists and enthusiasts across Canada mark the last 4/20 day – the annual counter-culture celebration of the drug – before it is legalized this summer.

3. Crash investigation: Police say it's too early to say what happened in a fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and whether charges will be laid.

4. Rates dropping: As Canada's in-hospital birth rate continues to fall, a new report says there's an increasing proportion of women who are delivering babies via caesarian section.

5. Dress choice: For many royal watchers, 2018’s most anticipated day is just around the corner, the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. With the excitement of a royal wedding also comes plenty of speculation on what Markle will wear on her big day.

And one more thing… The uplifting finale of 'I Feel Pretty' does its best to wring a tear or two out of weary eyes, but Richard Crouse writes that the movie opening this weekend is, ultimately, a sitcom stretched to feature length.