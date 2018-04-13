

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme sat down with Malala Yousafzai to discuss her goal of empowering girls through education. Plus, we've rounded up some surprising reasons given for skipping a royal wedding.

CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives you the low down on the films you need to check and which you should avoid at theatres this weekend.

1. Exclusive: CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme sat down with Malala Yousafzai to discuss her goal of empowering girls through education and how Canada can help.

2. Weekend meeting: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will fly back to Canada between summits in Peru and the U.K., to meet with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. to discuss the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

3. Police officer death: A Victoria, B.C. police officer has died after 30 years in a coma caused by his cruiser crashing into another police vehicle while heading to the same call.

4. Successful business: An American business owner with Down syndrome has made it his mission to hire others with disabilities and advocate on behalf of workers' rights in the U.S.

5. Wedding excuses: A variety of excuses, ranging from honeymoon disputes to election campaigns, have been given by those turning down a chance to attend a royal wedding in Britain. CTVNews.ca rounds up some of the more surprising reasons.

And one more thing… The movie "Rampage" lacks characters to care about, says film critic Richard Crouse.