

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. federal safety officials blame two Air Canada pilots for nearly crashing their jetliner into a grounded plane last year in San Francisco. Plus, a new policy will take a critical look at cases before approving funds for veterans’ relatives convicted of serious crimes.

1. Close call: NTBS investigators are faulting two Air Canada pilots for coming within three to six metres of crashing their plane into a grounded aircraft when the crew mistook a taxiway for a runway.

2. Cosby sentenced: Bill Cosby has been sentenced to serve three to 10 years behind bars, for sexually assaulting a Canadian woman, as the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to be sent to prison.

3. New vet policy: Minister of Veteran Affairs Seamus O'Regan has announced a new policy following outrage over Halifax murderer Chris Garnier receiving veterans’ benefits for PTSD treatment.

4. Living quarters: The family of 8-year-old Tori Stafford is outraged after finding out that one of her killers is living at an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan instead of the maximum-security prison where she had been serving a life sentence.

5. Century mark: A 100-year-old Vancouver woman has been nominated to the Guinness Book of World Records to achieve official recognition as the world’s oldest curler.