U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced a formal impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump, after allegations surfaced that he asked a foreign government to investigate Joe Biden, a potential 2020 election opponent. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Impeachment: U.S. President Donald Trump faces an impeachment inquiry, but what does that mean? CTVNews.ca looks at the process.

2. A grieving family: A British Columbia man who struggled with depression and showed no signs of facing an imminent death was given a medically-assisted death despite desperate pleas from his loved ones, family members say.

3. Consular controversy: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government will be looking into why Global Affairs approved the appointment of a sympathizer of Syrian President Bashar Assad as Syria's honorary consul in Montreal.

4. Robot gymnastics: The humanoid robot Atlas, created by robotics company Boston Dynamics, is now capable of performing an entire gymnastics routine, including a hand-stand and somersaults.

5. Renaissance recovery: A woman hung an early Renaissance masterpiece by Florentine master Cimabue above a hotplate in her kitchen, according to art experts.

One more thing…

A 10-year-old Kentucky student with spina bifida thought she wouldn’t be able to come on a field trip to a fossil bed because it was inaccessible by wheelchair, but then her teacher offered to carry her on his back.