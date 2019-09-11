

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will launch the 2019 federal election campaign today. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Federal election: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Gov. Gen. Julie Payette this morning and ask her to dissolve Parliament, officially kicking off the federal election campaign before voters go to the polls on Oct. 21.

2. Manitoba election: Brian Pallister and his Progressive Conservatives have won a renewed majority mandate to continue a program of cost-cutting and tax reductions in Manitoba.

3. Border patrol: A B.C. man who was planning to visit the beach and buy some groceries in Washington state says U.S. border officials handed him a five-year ban and told him to go back to Canada instead.

4. Flying dinosaur: Scientists have revealed that one of the largest creatures ever to fly on this planet had a wingspan about the length of a school bus and soared through the skies of Western Canada.

5. Tennis champ: Bianca Andreescu has received an outpouring of support from Canadians across the country and around the world following her historic U.S. Open win, but she says she's still waiting for a public message from Drake.

One more thing…

Childhood cancer: A heartbreaking photo of a young cancer patient being comforted by his little sister has gone viral, after their mother shared the image to show how the illness "affects the entire family."