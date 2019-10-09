

Hospitals are being stretched to their limits with nearly 4.8 million Canadians without a family doctor in a growing national crisis that physicians say should be a federal campaign issue. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Doctor shortage: Nova Scotia residents without regular doctors have turned to emergency rooms for more routine issues, leaving the province's hospital system bursting at the seams and forcing some patients to wait hours for care.

2. Prescription drugs: Almost a million low-income Canadian are struggling to pay for prescription medication, and some hope the election results in a government that will help them out by creating a universal pharmacare plan.

3. Election 2019: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh got a rock-star reception at Toronto's Ryerson University, with many students approaching him to say he did well in Monday night's English-language leaders' debate.

4. Soufi's: The owners of a popular Syrian restaurant in Toronto will be permanently closing shop after they say their family and staff received "numerous hate messages" and death threats.

5. Decoding a murderer: The FBI has confirmed that Samuel Little, who has claimed to have killed more than 90 women between 1970 and 2005, is the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history.

Sleep deprivation: No one likes tossing and turning at night, but one sleep expert says getting the right blanket can stop that.