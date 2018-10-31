

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal and provincial governments have reached a funding proposal agreement to fund Calgary’s bid for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games -- if a hesitant city council agrees to sign on. Plus, a call for change after two Canadian couples married for decades were separated due to different health care needs.

1. Winter games: Calgary city council will decide today whether Tuesday night’s last-minute funding proposal from the federal and provincial governments is enough to save a potential bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

2. Pittsburgh protests: As Pittsburgh's Jewish community began burying their dead U.S. President Donald Trump arrived to hundreds of protesters who say his language has encouraged hate.

3. Debates organizer: Canada’s federal government has nominated former Gov. Gen. David Johnston as the country's first-ever independent commissioner of leaders' debates ahead of the 2019 election.

4. Spouse splitting: Canadian families are calling for changes to long-term senior care after two couples married for more than 60 years were separated for treatment.

5. Health message: Canada’s federal government is considering regulations that would require cigarette manufacturers to include warnings about the dangers of tobacco on individual cigarettes.

One more thing...

Halloween study: Pedestrians have a 43 per cent higher risk of being fatally struck by a vehicle on Halloween than a regular autumn night, according to a new study from the University of British Columbia.