

CTVNews.ca Staff





Teachers in Ontario may not be getting enough mathematics training, Aung San Suu Kyi is no longer an honorary Canadian, and Vancouver eases up slightly on its alcohol rules.

1. Math woes: We take a look at the battle over math education playing out across Canada, the changes to Ontario’s math curriculum and whether Canadian educators are properly trained to teach the subject.

3. Honour rescinded: Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, who has repeatedly failed to condemn atrocities against Rohingya Muslims, is no longer an honorary Canadian citizen after a vote in the Senate.

4. Booze at the beach: Vancouver will begin offering beer and wine for sale in concession stands on two of its beaches. Some will be disappointed to hear that it remains illegal to bring one’s own alcohol.

5. Melania in Africa: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has arrived in Ghana to begin her first solo international trip since moving into the White House. The First Lady will also visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

And one more thing...

A new study has found that a sizable number of negative tweets about “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” sent to the film’s director were not coming from a place of honest criticism, but from trolls working for the Kremlin.