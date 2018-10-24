

Many Canadians bracing for another interest rate hike fear they are being pushed to the financial brink. Plus, police are investigating after a mosque in a southern Ontario city was vandalized with hateful graffiti.

1. Pollution price: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged more than $2 billion in annual carbon tax rebates. Here’s how the rebates will be doled out.

2. Bear Clan Patrol: The methamphetamine crisis in Manitoba has prompted a community group to step in, searching the city's back alleys for drug paraphernalia and weapons.

3. Interest hike: The Bank of Canada is expected to increase interest rates today, raising concerns about the debt levels of Canadians who are already struggling to pay their bills.

4. Mosque vandalism: Police in Brantford, Ont. are searching for two male suspects in a hate crime investigation after a mosque was spray-painted with graffiti.

5. Mini greenhouse: A self-described ‘whimsical scientist’ will seal himself in a homemade biodome for the next three days, to educate Canadians about climate change.

One more thing...

Six-year-old Teddy Bollinger was devastated when no one showed up to his birthday party Sunday. So now NBA and soccer teams are inviting him to their own celebrations this week.