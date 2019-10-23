

CTVNews.ca Staff





Though the Liberals will once again form government, they'll return to Ottawa facing a deeply divided Parliament. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Liberal minority: As all parties assess the outcome of the federal election, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is framing the new Liberal-led minority as a "historic opportunity" to advance progressive policies, while Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is already angling for a rematch.

2. A nation divided: Wedged between the federal government's climate policy and the politically driven oil-and-gas economy in the west lies a deep-seated regional divide that some experts say has reached a breaking point.

3. Bellwether upheld: There were two wins in the riding of Peterborough-Kawartha on election night. Liberal incumbent candidate Maryam Monsef held on to her seat, and the constituents secured their reputation for picking political winners.

4. Transgender waxing: The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has dismissed more than half a dozen complaints from a transgender woman who accused local salon workers of discrimination because they refused to wax her male genitalia.

5. Family drama: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first public appearance since Sunday's airing of an emotional documentary that revealed a possible rift between members of the Royal Family.

One more thing…

Nunavut MP: Newly elected NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, who is one of the youngest candidates to win a seat in the federal election, says she will be a "strong voice" in Parliament for youth suicide prevention.