An Amber Alert has expired but police say five children allegedly abducted by their father sometime last month from the Niagara Region of southern Ontario are still missing. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Truth Tracker: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is criticizing the Liberals for providing foreign aid to countries that he described as "adversarial if not outright hostile" to Canada. But those same countries previously received similar aid under the Conservatives.

2. 911 complaints: Toronto police say they have again received calls from numerous people complaining about an Amber Alert issued on Tuesday evening to help find five missing children.

3. 'Assistance in living': Two advocates for people with disabilities want the next prime minister to appeal a Quebec court ruling which struck down a restriction that limited medically assisted dying to terminally ill patients.

4. Federal election: The 2019 federal election campaign has hit its half-way point, and each of the federal party leaders has been taking their national campaign tours across the country. These are the regions getting the most attention.

5. Royal lawsuit: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has launched legal proceedings against a British newspaper group alleging it breached her privacy by publishing portions of a letter between her and her father.

One more thing…

Free pizza: A pizza place mix-up has resulted in a hungry Alberta fire hall paying it forward to first responders in San Antonio, Texas.