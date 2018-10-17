

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadians are waking up to a cultural shift today as nearly a century of marijuana prohibition comes to an end. Plus, it might be time for a renovation at 24 Sussex Drive, according to a new report from the National Capital Commission.

1. Puff puff pass: Now that recreational marijuana is legal, the federal government intends to proceed with a plan to grant pardons to Canadians who have past minor possession charges.

2. Mail delay: The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given notice to Canada Post that rotating strikes will begin Monday if wage agreements aren’t reached by the end of this week.

3. Alone no more: Ottawa has outlined new legislation that will eliminate solitary confinement, changing how federal inmates are separated from the general prison population.

4. Home renovation: The prime minister’s official residences are said to be in "critical condition" and the National Capital Commission is asking for $83 million to fix them.

5. Health trend: According to a new study, Canada’s ranking on the global life expectancy scale will drop by 2040, as life spans improve in other nations.

One more thing...

A 14-acre piece of Canadian history is up for sale. The eastern Ontario property, which is listed with an asking price of $875,000, is credited with being the birthplace of the McIntosh apple.