Since the 2015 election, nearly 13,000 people have died of opioid overdoses and advocates say the government is long overdue to declare a national public health emergency. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Opioid crisis: Federal parties are divided on how to confront the opioid crisis. While the Liberals have proposed more funding for safe-injection sites, the Conservatives oppose that approach and are instead promising to invest in recovery centres.

2. Housing initiatives: Red-hot housing markets in cities like Vancouver and Toronto have left young Canadians scrambling to cover rent with little left to save for one day purchasing a home -- a problem that each federal party is offering to confront.

3. Weather forecast: AccuWeather's forecast predicts that Ontario and Quebec will bear the brunt of the snowy storms with arctic blasts focused on the eastern Prairies this winter.

4. Canadian soccer: Canada's men's soccer team has beaten the U.S. for the first time in 34 years, after second-half goals from Alphonso Davis and Lucas Cavallini lifted the team to a 2-0 win in the CONCACAF Nations League.

5. Pot products: New regulations for cannabis edibles and topicals come into effect on Oct. 17, with products expected to reach store shelves in December. CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.

One more thing…

Canada votes: A terminal cancer diagnosis hasn't stopped first-time voter Maddison Yetman from exercising her democratic right. The Manitoba teen is now asking others: "What's your excuse?"