Democrats seized the House majority on Tuesday while Republicans held their Senate majority, establishing a mixed government in the first nationwide election of Donald Trump's presidency -- we examine how the results might impact Canadians. Plus, Harvard researchers say a mysterious object in space is the first interstellar visitor to our solar system.

1. Midterm results: The Democrats have taken back the U.S. House of Representatives with a surge of fresh new candidates, breaking the GOP's monopoly on power in Washington.

2. Trade talks: After months of renegotiating NAFTA, the fate of the new USMCA trade pact could be affected by the newly Democrat-dominated House of Representatives.

3. Cabinet scandal: Conservative MP Tony Clement says he was targeted by an extortionist after he shared sexually explicit images and a video of himself.

4. Prized kill: A hunter is under fire after a picture of a deer carcass hanging off the back of his truck sparked outrage online.

5. Extraterrestrial probe: A mysterious space object spotted by astronomers last fall might have been an alien spacecraft, according to a new paper by Harvard researchers.

One more thing...

Concert kiss: An Edmonton woman says she was left speechless after an usher at a local concert venue told her she wasn’t allowed to kiss another woman.