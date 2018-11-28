

CTVNews.ca Staff





Unifor president Jerry Dias argues that General Motors’ decision to close its Oshawa, Ont. plant could cause the collapse of Canada’s auto-parts industry while U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to cut GM’s electric vehicle subsidy. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. GM fallout: Industry experts say it would have little impact on GM if U.S. President Donald Trump were to end an electric vehicle subsidy for the company.

2. Bear attack: A mother and her 10-month-old baby are dead after being mauled by a grizzly bear outside their remote cabin in the Yukon.

3. Snail mail: Back-to-work legislation forced the end of rotating strikes by Canada Post workers, but the Crown corporation is warning customers to still expect "lengthy delays."

4. Midwife misunderstanding: Police say a human placenta found in an Ontario park was actually part of a holistic ritual done by the mother to mark the baby’s first birthday.

5. Sleep well: A new study says women who want a good night’s sleep should think about kicking their human partner out of bed and replacing them with a dog.

One more thing...

IStandWithHarry: Prominent anti-poverty activist and WWII veteran Harry Leslie Smith has died in an eastern Ontario hospital. He was 95.