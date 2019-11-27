Normal operations at CN have resumed after the rail company and its workers union reached a tentative deal to end the nationwide strike that gripped the country for over a week. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Fertility pills: A U.S. consumer watchdog says two Canadian fertility supplements are among dozens "selling false hope" by providing no scientific evidence that the supplements help women become pregnant.

2. Racism in hockey: Bill Peters' status as the Calgary Flames coach is being questioned as the NHL and the team investigate allegations he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors 10 years ago.

3. Feces assaults: Toronto police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a string of incidents in which victims were attacked with what is believed to be liquid fecal matter.

4. Dartmouth brews: The marketing campaign behind a beer called "Dirty Blonde" has sparked a controversy in Nova Scotia's craft brewing industry amid complaints that its ads are sexist.

5. Arctic ice melt: As the UN sounds the alarm about an impending climate disaster unless countries immediately reduce fossil fuel emissions, a new study warns the Arctic Ocean will be essentially ice-free within the next 50 years.

One more thing…

'Welcome Sesame': A Syrian refugee now living in Canada helped create a new, Arabic-language version of 'Sesame Street' designed to help displaced children cope with trauma and deal with feelings of isolation.