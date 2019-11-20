In what is expected to be a considerable shakeup of Prime Minster Justin Trudeau's cabinet today, several key ministers are on the move, including Catherine McKenna and Chrystia Freeland. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trudeau's cabinet: Sources tell CTV News that Catherine McKenna is being shuffled out of her environment and climate change portfolio and will take on the role of infrastructure.

2. Alberta legislature: A deep-seated battle between Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and NDP Leader Rachel Notley has reached new heights after Notley was kicked out of the legislature for accusing Kenney's party of obstruction of justice.

3. Canadians abroad: An Ottawa woman who was attacked at a vacation resort in Mexico on the weekend says she doesn't want others to be afraid of travelling, despite what happened to her.

4. Homeowner warning: An Ontario family who was forced to move out of their "dream home" when they discovered it was infested with black mould will be able to afford a rebuild after the province stepped in.

5. Gender bias: New research from an Ontario university has found that the age-old misconception that "boys don't cry" is unconsciously perpetuated by mothers more than fathers.

One more thing…

Pickled toes: The dying wishes of a Yukon man who created an infamous drink known as the "Sourtoe Cocktail" will be granted after he bequeathed his own toes to keep the tradition alive.