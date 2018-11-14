5 things to know for Wednesday, November 14, 2018
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 6:29AM EST
Calgary residents have voted not to support a bid for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Plus, after the transfer of convicted killer Terri-Lynne McClintic sparked public outrage, new numbers reveal how many times such transfers have happened before.
1. No-go: In a non-binding plebiscite vote, 56 per cent of Calgarians said 'no' to a potential bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.
2. Healing lodges: Since 2011, more than 20 people convicted of killing minors have spent time in Indigenous healing lodges, according to Public Safety Canada.
3. Mail delay: Canada Post has suspended its customer delivery-time guarantees, citing a lack of progress in contract talks with unionized employees as rotating strikes continue.
4. Traumatizing tackle: A Toronto mother is demanding an apology from provincial police after her 20-year-old son with autism was tackled to the ground by several officers over a toy gun.
5. Missing livestock: A wily cow has escaped a Newfoundland farm and her owner is warning would-be captors that Coco could be dangerous.
One more thing...
Inked forever: The tattoos that covered nearly all of a Saskatoon man’s body are being preserved and framed by a U.S. company.