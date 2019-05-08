

CTV News has confirmed that the public prosecutor intends to drop the charge of breach of trust against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman today.

1. Norman trial: Vice-Admiral Mark Norman is scheduled to appear in court, where prosecutors are expected to outline their reasoning behind dropping the charges against him for allegedly leaking cabinet documents.

2. Asia Bibi: A Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after spending eight years on death row in Pakistan has left for Canada to be reunited with her daughters, according to officials involved in the case.

3. Federal employment: The Liberal government has promised to find work for dozens of employees with developmental disabilities after shutting down the national archives program that employs them.

4. Green Party: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Green Party's byelection win in B.C. shows Canadians are "preoccupied" by climate change -- but Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says her platform is about more than the environment.

5. Trump's taxes: U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, based on printouts of official IRS tax transcripts obtained by The New York Times.

One more thing…

OHIP+ cuts: The family of a six-year-old girl with cancer says they must pay hundreds of dollars each week for her nutrition supplements following Ontario government cuts to the youth pharmacare program.