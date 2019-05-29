

CTVNews.ca Staff





Air Canada says airport systems, including check-in and call centres, are back online after an outage affected flights across North America, but travellers should still expect delays and cancellations. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. ISIS bride: A so-called Canadian "ISIS bride" who is stuck in a Syrian refugee camp with her newborn baby has been given no indication of coming home, despite the dangerous living conditions her family is facing.

2. Carbon tax: The Liberal government spent more than $1 million sending postcards during tax season to remind residents in four provinces to claim the carbon tax rebate.

3. Trash wars: Canadian experts say immediate change is needed on trash regulations after waste from Canada ended up in Malaysia and the Philippines, with both countries vowing to send it back.

4. Truth tracker: Canada's High Commission in Kenya has called out a false claim circulating online that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked the Kenyan president for a million immigrants.

5. Opioid crisis: Canada's opioid epidemic continues to grow and emergency workers are raising the alarm about overwhelmed hospitals across the country.

One more thing…

Human trafficking: Timea Nagy was just 20 in 1998 when she answered a newspaper ad in Budapest to work as a babysitter in Canada -- only to arrive in Toronto and be forced into sex work.