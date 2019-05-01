

In an exclusive report, a group of former Canadian soldiers are suing the government of Canada, claiming they were poisoned by a military-issued anti-malarial drug while on missions in Somalia, Rwanda and Afghanistan. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Anti-malaria drug: Eight veterans are each seeking more than $10 million from the federal government over lasting side-effects from the drug Mefloquine including rage, paranoia and insomnia.

2. Flood waters: A flooded-out home in the Ottawa-area caught fire overnight, leaving one woman with just the clothes on her back as Eastern Canada braces for more rain in the midst of severe flooding.

3. SNC-Lavalin donations: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says today's federal Liberal party wouldn't accept political donations like those that got SNC-Lavalin in trouble in the late 2000s.

4. Mueller report: Officials say Special Counsel Robert Mueller expressed frustration to William Barr in a letter last month about how the attorney general was portraying his Russia investigation.

5. Obesity rates: As worldwide obesity rates soar, researchers in Japan say they have discovered a potential way to prevent the condition -- by eating more rice.

Yeti found: Mountaineers with the Indian Army have released images of what they believe to be the footprints of the mythical Himalayan Yeti, but the Internet is not as convinced of their discovery.