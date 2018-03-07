

The Canadian Press





Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is speaking out about the photo taken with attempted murderer Jaspal Atwal while the Prime Minister and his family were on a diplomatic trip to India. Plus, CTVNews.ca continues its series on evolving roads and aging drivers with a look at how new safety technology might actually be making our driving worse.

1. Atwal incident: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says she was shocked to learn after the fact that she had taken a photo with attempted murderer Jaspal Atwal during a trip in India.

2. Healing needed: A small Nova Scotia community says healing is needed after racist graffiti was found spray-painted on school buses, road signs and a primary to Grade 12 school.

3. Challenge: Bill Nye the Science Guy challenged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in front of a university crowd Tuesday, over his approval of the Kinder Morgan pipeline and Canada’s reliance on fossil fuels.

4. Crustacean face-off: Two Maritime towns are duking it out over who has the right to be called the Lobster Capital of the world.

5. Driving in 2018: CTVNews.ca continues its in-depth series, examining how Canadian roads are evolving and affecting aging baby boomers. Today, a look at how new car safety technology might actually be making our driving worse. Also, would you pass a driving theory test today? Take our online quiz to find out.