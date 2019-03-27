

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Chinese citizen believed to be the victim of a kidnapping near Toronto over the weekend has been found in good health but his abductors are still at large, police say. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ontario kidnapping: York Regional Police say Wanzhen Lu was found in Gravenhurst, Ont. with minor injuries late Tuesday night but added that the investigation is "far from over."

2. SNC-Lavalin case: Opposition parties have failed to convince the Liberals to let the House of Commons ethics committee probe further into allegations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

3. Jussie Smollett: Prosecutors have abruptly dismissed all charges against 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett after he was accused of faking a racist, anti-gay attack on himself to advance his career.

4. Assault trial: An Ontario courtroom heard Tuesday that former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle made a late-night 911 call in December 2017 to say his wife Caitlan Coleman was threatening to kill herself.

5. Time change: Countries in the European Union will spring ahead or fall behind for the last time in 2021 after the European parliament voted to end daylight saving time.

One more thing…

Math problem: Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley is poking fun at one of her United Conservative Party opponents after he criticized the party's mathematics policy in a tweet that didn't quite add up.