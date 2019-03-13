

Staff, CTVNews.ca





The black box from the Boeing jet that crashed and killed all 157 people on board will be sent overseas for analysis as more countries -- including France, the UAE and Iceland -- ground the 737 Max 8 model. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ethiopian Airlines: Sunwing Airlines has temporarily grounded its four Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, but says the move is due to airspace restrictions, not safety issues related to the Ethiopia Airlines crash.

2. College admissions: Fifty people have been charged in an alleged scheme that saw wealthy parents bribing college coaches and insiders to get their children admitted to elite U.S. schools.

3. Divorce deal: Britain's Parliament dealt a major blow to Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, overwhelmingly rejecting her Brexit deal just 17 days before the U.K. is due to leave the European Union.

4. Caroline Cox: Two Conservative MPs are hosting a reception to promote women's rights in the Middle East that features a keynote speaker who has been accused of promoting anti-Islamic rhetoric.

5. Solar storms: Scientists presenting new evidence of an "enormous" solar storm that struck Earth more than 2,600 years ago warn that the planet is ill-prepared in the likely event of another such cosmic blast.

One more thing…

Roadside attractions: Potholes aren't keeping one Quebec store down, after its owner posted photos of the eyesores being filled in with sharks, the late rocker David Bowie and some dogs rafting.