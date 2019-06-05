

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joining world leaders and veterans in England today to honour the Allied soldiers who fought 75 years ago in the D-Day invasion that helped end the Second World War. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Huawei: In an interview with CTV's Power Play, China's Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye called national security concerns over Huawei "baseless," saying Canada needs to decide for itself whether to include the tech giant in its 5G network.

2. MMIWG inquiry: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he accepts the finding that Canada's treatment of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls amounts to "genocide," adding that the focus should be on the issues raised -- not the term.

3. Heart attack: A beating heart patch made of a patient's own skin cells could be the next frontier in heart failure medicine, according to new research that effectively stitched stem cell patches to the hearts of rabbits.

4. Cruises ban: The Trump administration has halted a popular form of travel to Cuba, banning cruise travel from U.S. ports to the island nation in an attempt to stop cash flow to its communist government.

5. Safe unlocked: The contents of an Alberta safe were unknown for the last 40 years until a tourist finally cracked the code, revealing old paperwork including a waitress's order sheet.

One more thing…

Ferry service: A Halifax entrepreneur is hoping to capitalize on the city's traffic congestion while also helping commuters to get to where they need to be by launching a "throwback" ferry shuttle.