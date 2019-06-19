

CTVNews.ca Staff





Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is expected to reveal his long-awaited climate plan today, and CTV News has learned that the plan will eliminate the carbon tax and force large-scale polluters to reinvest in clean energy. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadian orphan: In a CTV News exclusive, relatives are fighting to get a four-year-old Canadian orphan -- the sole survivor of a family that joined ISIS -- out of a Syrian refugee camp despite little help from the government.

2. Trans Mountain: Two mayors of small towns along the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline route hope the federal government's approval of the project will bring some prosperity back to the region.

3. Raptors parade: Toronto police are seeking a fourth person in connection with a downtown shooting that injured four people and set off a panic in the crowd during the Raptors victory celebration.

4. Convocation speech: Western University in Ontario has issued an apology after derogatory comments about women were made by musician Stephan Moccio during his convocation speech.

5. Facebook currency: Facebook has announced its plan to roll out a global cryptocurrency by next year, allowing the platform's billions of users to make financial transactions online. Here's what you need to know about Libra.

One more thing…

Global warming: Researchers have shared a startling photo of dogs appearing to walk on water while travelling over melted sea ice in what they say exposes the ongoing effects of climate change.