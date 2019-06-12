Authorities say two Canadian women who were abducted earlier this month in Ghana have been rescued. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Energy sector: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is "absolutely irresponsible" for conservative premiers to threaten national unity if they don't get their way on an environmental-assessment bill.

2. Federal election: There will be new rules in place before Canadians head to the polls this fall, including new limits on third-party and foreign participation, and campaign spending. Here's what the changes mean for voters.

3. Extradition bill: Hong Kong police have fired tear gas and turned high-pressure water hoses on thousands of protesters blocking government headquarters in opposition to a proposed extradition bill.

4. Carnivorous plants: Canadian researchers have discovered that carnivorous pitcher plants in Ontario's Algonquin Provincial Park are feeding on salamanders in what is believed to be a first in North America.

5. NBA Finals: The NBA says Toronto's Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, a game the Raptors lost to the Golden State Warriors by one point.

One more thing…

Human trafficking: An Ontario woman who was forced into the sex trade, beaten and tortured is speaking out about her ordeal in a bid to help other victims and to work through her own trauma.