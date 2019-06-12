

CTVNews.ca Staff





Authorities say two Canadian women who were abducted earlier this month in Ghana have been rescued. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Energy sector: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is "absolutely irresponsible" for conservative premiers to threaten national unity if they don't get their way on an environmental-assessment bill.

2. Federal election: There will be new rules in place before Canadians head to the polls this fall, including new limits on third-party and foreign participation, and campaign spending. Here's what the changes mean for voters.

3. Extradition bill: Hong Kong police have fired tear gas and turned high-pressure water hoses on thousands of protesters blocking government headquarters in opposition to a proposed extradition bill.

4. Carnivorous plants: Canadian researchers have discovered that carnivorous pitcher plants in Ontario's Algonquin Provincial Park are feeding on salamanders in what is believed to be a first in North America.

5. NBA Finals: The NBA says Toronto's Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, a game the Raptors lost to the Golden State Warriors by one point.

One more thing…

Human trafficking: An Ontario woman who was forced into the sex trade, beaten and tortured is speaking out about her ordeal in a bid to help other victims and to work through her own trauma.