

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are pulling out of a small Indigenous community in northern Manitoba after an exhaustive search failed to locate two young men wanted in connection with three murders in B.C. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Capital One hacker: The FBI have identified 33-year-old Paige Adele Thompson as the suspect accused of hacking Capital One's credit system, compromising the personal data of six million Canadians.

2. Manitoba manhunt: In the midst of the manhunt in northern Manitoba for two murder suspects, concerns are being raised about the safety of the RCMP's use of civilian aircraft in the search.

3. Trump on Baltimore: U.S. President Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on the city of Baltimore and one activist is pushing back, condemning the comments as "invoking racism."

4. Reindeer deaths: Researchers with the Norwegian Polar Institute say climate change is to blame for deaths of approximately 200 reindeer on the islands of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean.

5. Haunted house: A fabled Yukon hotel dating back to the Klondike Gold Rush is set to reopen its doors after 15 years thanks to the hard work and dedication of its latest owners.

One more thing…

Teeter-Totter Wall: An art installation of three neon pink seesaws at the U.S.-Mexico border is bringing kids together in a place better known for division.