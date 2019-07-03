

CTVNews.ca Staff





Outrage continues to grow over the troubling conditions migrants are living in at U.S. detention centres after government auditors released new photos and videos from inside the facilities. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. U.S. immigration: New footage taken from inside a migrant detention centre in southern Texas details several potential violations of U.S. federal law including inadequate food and poor sanitation.

2. Canadian orphan: The Canadian uncle of a young orphan stranded in a refugee camp in Syria says he will travel to the country and try to bring the child home on his own if the federal government does not help.

3. Cryptosporidiosis: A new report is urging the public to safeguard against a fecal parasite that can survive in chlorinated water for up to seven days and is a leading cause of water-linked diarrhea.

4. Canadian arrested: Australian police have charged a Canadian woman with attempting to import a controlled substance after discovering 12 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside three suitcases.

5. Plastics ban: Prince Edward Island has become the first province to introduce a ban on single-use plastic bags, requiring businesses to offer paper bags or higher quality reusable bags.

One more thing…

Arctic fox: A young Arctic fox has surprised scientists with its 76-day journey from Norway to Canada -- the species' fastest journey of that length ever recorded.